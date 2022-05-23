South Kesteven District Council is working with the Food Standards Agency to help residents serve safe food across the Jubilee celebrations.

With less than ten days to go until the The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, plans to celebrate the Bank Holiday weekend (June 2 to 5) are in full swing.

The Environmental Health team at SKDC is giving easy-to-follow tips on how to serve the food safely at Jubilee events.

To ensure a risk-free celebration, remember the warm weather and outdoor cooking give perfect conditions for bacteria to thrive, meaning there will be risks when preparing and serving chilled food.

Cabinet member for people and safer communities, Councillor Annie Mason, said: “After a really tough couple of years, we are delighted that people have the chance to celebrate this historic milestone – and we’re keen to help everyone celebrate it safely.

“If you can think about food safety ahead of time, on the day you can concentrate on enjoying the party.

"We know there’s a lot to organise, but please remember hygiene is paramount, so plan carefully how you will prepare, make and store food.

"Nobody wants unsafe food to affect the fun and socialising we all hope to have on the day.”

Here are some simple tips if you're making food for large numbers of people:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water before food preparation and consumption.

Always wash fresh fruit and vegetables

Keep raw and ready-to-eat foods apart.

Do not use food past its use-by date.

Always read any cooking instructions and make sure food is properly cooked before you serve it. It needs to be piping hot.

Ensure that food preparation areas are cleaned and sanitised before and after use, and ensure equipment is washed in hot soapy water.

Plan ahead to keep your food cool until you're ready to eat. Any foods which you normally keep in the fridge at home also need to be kept cool on your picnic. This includes any food with a use-by-date, cooked dishes, salads and dairy products.

Place these foods in a cool box or cool bag with ice or frozen gel packs. Distribute these throughout the box or bag, not all at the bottom. You can also use frozen drinks to help keep your cool box cold. Store cold food below five degrees to prevent bacteria from growing.

You do not need a food hygiene training certificate to make and sell food for charity events, but, you need to make sure that you handle food safely. Follow FSA guidance on the 4 C’s which are cleaning, chilling, cooking and avoiding cross-contamination. This will help you prepare a safe feast for your community.

If anybody is putting on a one-off event for friends and neighbours, they do not need to register, however if any food businesses are present, they must be registered with the local council.

To find out more about holding a street party, contact the food safety team via healthy@southkesteven.gov.uk.