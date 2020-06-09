District council leader 'not convinced' by plans for Grantham Hospital

The leader of South Kesteven District Council says he is 'not convinced' by plans to replace A&E at Grantham Hospital with an urgent treatment centre.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has announced it plans to replace A&E with the 24/7 walk-in UTC from June 22 in a bid to make the hospital Covid-19 free and bring more elective surgery to the hospital. But it will also mean any unplanned admissions will have to go to other hospitals.

Leader of SKDC Councillor Kelham Cooke said: “As I said at our full Council meeting in January, there are many important issues affecting Grantham and our wider district, but few as vital as the need for 24-7 urgent care services in what is our largest town in South Kesteven.