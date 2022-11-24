The leader and deputy leader of the district council have resigned from the council's leisure company.

South Kesteven District Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke and deputy leader Councillor Adam Stokes have resigned from LeisureSK, ahead of a meeting on the future of Deepings Leisure Centre today (November 24).

It is understood the pair stepped down from their roles on Wednesday (November 23) night due to the conflict of interest of them being directors of the company and being cabinet members that make decisions.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council

In a statement, Coun Cooke told reporters: "I can confirm that Councillor Stokes and I have resigned as board directors of LeisureSK Limited.

“We took formal advice in advance of the council meeting later today.

“It was incredibly important that we were present at today’s meeting to discuss and debate the future of the Deepings Leisure Centre.”

Councillor Adam Stokes.

LeisureSK oversees the running of the council’s leisure and sports services, including its leisure centres.

Today, councillors will be asked to vote against proceeding with a £10.7 million refurbishment project and hand back the site to Lincolnshire County Council.

Council leaders say spiralling costs have made the mounting price tag of the repairs unaffordable.

Plans for a 3G football pitch on the nearby playing field would also be scrapped.

The council has blamed higher energy prices, construction costs and the cost of borrowing for the proposed cancellation.

However, opposition councillors have called for a rethink and for the authority to “explore all options for retaining and re-opening the existing Deepings Leisure Centre.”

The AllianceSK group have submitted their own amendment, acknowledging that the repairs may need to be “scaled back” given the council’s financial situation.

They suggest seeking funding or partnerships with LCC, the neighbouring Deepings School or other public and private bodies.

The Deepings St James leisure centre has been shut since July 2021 due to serious health and safety concerns and it had been hoped to reopen it by 2025.