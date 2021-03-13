South Kesteven District Council celebrated the achievements of local women for International Women’s Day on Monday.

The council sought to help raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.

A social media campaign, named ‘Choose to Challenge’, was launched. The challenge asked anyone who wanted to get involved to take a picture of themselves in the #ChooseToChallenge pose, demonstrated by cabinet member for communities, Councillor Annie Mason.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Communities, Coun Annie Mason. (45035368)

Taking part in the challenge involved displaying commitment to challenge inequality, questioning stereotypes, and encouraging an inclusive world.

SKDC also showcased famous women from the local area, including Edith Smith, the first female police officer in the UK with the power of arrest who served in Grantham, the late Dame Felicity Hill, RAF Commandant at RAF Spittlegate and Judy Campbell, an actress and playwright born in Grantham in 1916.

Coun Mason said: “South Kesteven has an impressive array of inspirational women who have made significant contributions to both our district and country – all of whom deserve celebration.

“These include women such as pioneering policewoman Edith Smith, and Lady Angela Forbes, who provided for the welfare of troops travelling to and from the front lines at Ypres during the First World War.

“However, in the UK, we’re still far from achieving a level playing field for women and girls. And it may be that the Coronavirus pandemic has slowed some of the progress with women taking on the bulk of home schooling and childcare. Sadly, incidents of domestic abuse have also escalated during lockdown, with women often seeing no way out.

“The theme for International Women’s Day this year is ‘Choose to Challenge’ and, like many, I struck the #ChooseToChallenge pose for social media with my hand high to show commitment to challenging inequality, questioning stereotypes, and encouraging an inclusive world.

“International Women’s Day is a chance for us to look back on our personal achievements and those in our wider community, and look forward to the positive, fairer legacy that we create.”

To find out more, visit: internationalwomensday.com