South Kesteven District Council says it will take action to improve the management of its empty properties as part of an ambitious housing improvement plan.

A report due for consideration by the rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee highlights how the council plans to speed up repairs and improve the turn-around of council properties so that they can be re-allocated quicker.

This follows two damning reports which highlighted the council's failures in managing its housing stock and long-running heating problems at Riverside flats in Grantham.

The district council says it will improve the management of its empty housing. (43696390)

The report includes a number of key recommendations to drive up performance. These include effective collaboration across key service areas, wider use of digital technology, and stronger partnership working with contractors.

Councillor Robert Reid, cabinet member for housing, said: “We recognise that direct action is needed and the report spells out exactly how we can achieve that efficiently and effectively as part of our drive to improve our housing service.

“Good management is key to success and the important thing now is to action the report recommendations.

“We want to see potential tenants able to access housing as quickly as possible and be satisfied with the accommodation offered, and we believe that our recommended action plan will deliver this.”

The council’s rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee will consider the report at its next virtual meeting on January 7 at 2pm.