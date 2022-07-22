South Kesteven District Council has been praised in a report by external auditors.

The report, which was conducted by Grant Thornton, found SKDC had no indication of significant financial weakness.

The report covers the year which ended on March 31.

Councillor Paul Wood, chairman of the Governance and Audit Committee on SKDC. (46585926)

Councillor Paul Wood, chairman of the council's governance and audit committee said: "I am delighted that SKDC has received a glowing report.

"Credit goes to all the staff, particularly the finance team for their excellent work in making sure the council is in a strong financial position."

The report covered the Covid-19 pandemic.

On governance, the council demonstrated business as usual and temporary arrangements put in place due to Covid-19 were appropriately robust and applied across the organisation.

The report also said: "The council has demonstrated a clear understanding of its role in securing economy, efficiency and effectiveness in its use of resources.

"The council, despite having to redeploy and alter priorities, was still able to maintain a large proportion of its services as planned."

The report also recommended a review of the council's investments property portfolio and operational estate - and in 2021 an Assets Disposal Strategy to consider which could be disposed of was approved.