South Kesteven District Council provides accommodation for the homeless during coronavirus outbreak
Published: 12:00, 20 April 2020
| Updated: 12:00, 20 April 2020
Thirty-nine households have been provided with accommodation in recent weeks as part of measures adopted by South Kesteven District Council to ensure that no-one is left without a roof over their heads during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 32 people have been helped under new temporary exceptional measures which allow the council to house individuals who would not otherwise have qualified for help.
These measures are there to support anyone who finds themselves homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.
