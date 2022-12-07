South Kesteven District Council will invest £3.9 million in its high streets, CCTV and the arts.

The money has come from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is part of the Government’s Levelling Up commitment to meet its priorities of communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Investment will include mobile CCTV, physical improvements to high streets, investment in arts and heritage, marketing for South Kesteven, and help for the council to plan ahead to access further funding.

Head of economic development at SKDC, Jon Hinde, said: "This confirmation of Levelling Up investment will help SKDC meet its ambition to support and improve on a raft of positive projects across our communities in South Kesteven. It will also set up some long-lasting initiatives to leave a tangible legacy for our part of Lincolnshire.

“We aim to build on our strong cultural offer to bring something for everyone, from local people to visiting tourists. In the towns themselves, we have identified key areas to get involved, to stimulate further economic benefit and visual improvements to our local communities and places. We have plans to bolster community safety initiatives to target known issues and further protect our residents.

"More than 90 per cent of South Kesteven’s businesses are micro businesses and this funding will bring opportunities to support local, small businesses.

"Ensuring the right support is available to business and stakeholders at the right time for them is paramount and we look forward to delivering this through our Economic Development team and other service areas with help from our partners."

UKSPF will provide funding for

Communities and place:

improve overall pride of place and residents/businesses satisfaction

create priority investment areas to stimulate further economic benefits

improving the cultural offer

maintain a strong visitor website

build on good transport links

Supporting local business:

support innovation

tailor business support to start-up and small businesses

commit to becoming carbon neutral

give tailored business support

appoint a Business Engagement Officer

People and skills:

Improve people’s life chances to succeed through skills and training

Encourage digital skills

South Kesteven District Council will act as the lead local authority and has been allocated £3,898,582 for local investment to be spent by March 2025.

To unlock UKSPF funding, local authorities were asked to complete an investment plan, setting out how they intended to use and deliver the funding. SKDC submitted its investment plan to the Government in August 2022 for assessment - and it is this plan which has been approved.

Since the summer the council has been allocated a further £540,460 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for the delivery of the Rural England Prosperity Fund. SKDC is awaiting approval of this programme.