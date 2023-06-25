The district council has been recognised for its work with apprentices.

South Kesteven District Council was awarded Apprenticeship Employer of the Year at the Grantham College Awards.

Rhys Warein, a T-Level student at Grantham College and who currently works with the SKDC HR team one day a week, also won Business Studies Student of the Year.

SKDC Head of HR Fran Beckitt with HR Assistant Jack Perry, a former apprentice.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “This award is the perfect endorsement of all the hard work our learners, managers and HR have put into apprenticeships this year.

“We’ve had 23 employees working towards apprenticeships during the past year and we are incredibly proud of the inspiring work they are doing through these qualifications.

“This award demonstrates the excellence that can happen when employers and training providers such as Grantham College work together to deliver great opportunities in support of individuals’ careers by providing both work experience and qualifications.”

Subjects that SKDC apprentices study range from LGV driving and plumbing to planning, business administration and environmental health.