Official condolences are being sent to Buckingham Palace by South Kesteven District Council following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

As a mark of respect, council Union Flags are being flown at half-mast until the morning following the Royal Ceremonial Funeral.

The Chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Breda Rae Griffin said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (46007859)

“My sadness at this time is shared with members and officers of the council and, I am sure, South Kesteven district residents, as we remember with affection and gratitude the support and service given by His Royal Highness to Her Majesty the Queen.

“Prince Philip has been at the Queen's side throughout her reign and has carried out numerous royal engagements on her behalf. As a district, we have all greatly valued his role, his contributions to national life, and his dutiful dignity.”

The leader of the council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “On behalf of South Kesteven District Council, I express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness epitomised a life of service and dedication, not only to our Sovereign, but to the armed forces, the voluntary sector, and Britain’s young people.

“The Youth Award Scheme in his name goes from strength to strength and continues to provide opportunities for so many. This, coupled with his brave and selfless heroism in the Royal Navy during the war and his active support of many good causes, provides a model of a life well-lived. His Royal Highness has left a lasting legacy of hope and opportunity which will illuminate the lives of future generations to come.

“We are very thankful for His Royal Highness’ service and legacy, and he will be long-remembered in the hearts of the people of South Kesteven.”

The council has organised its own district online book of condolence at www.tolbc.com/SouthKestevenHRHPP to ensure that it complies with the Government’s current Covid restrictions.

The Buckingham Palace online book of condolence is at https://www.royal.uk/

Floral tributes can be laid at the following locations, observing social distancing.

Grantham – St Peter’s Hill

Stamford – St Mary’s Church

Bourne – next to the War Memorial, Well Head, South Street

Market Deeping ­– Welland Gardens

Signs are in place marking where the flowers should be left.