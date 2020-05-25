Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council staff switch roles to help coronavirus response

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:30, 25 May 2020

More than 90 staff at South Kesteven District Council have switched from their regular roles to help ensure essential services continue and vital support is available to vulnerable residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Many have received additional training and have stepped up to help with services from waste collection to community support that people rely on.

SKDC Leader, Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “Coping with Covid-19 has also meant dramatically increased hours for many of our staff, with little respite.

