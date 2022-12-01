The district council will be advising tenants on how to reduce the risk of condensation and mould following the death of a child from Rochdale.

South Kesteven District Council is sharing ventilation advice, providing mould treatment and keeping clear records to help monitor housing.

This follows the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 as a result of a respiratory condition caused by mould in his family's one bedroom flat in Rochdale.

As part of SKDC's role, it is to "inform tenants of the actions they should take to reduce condensation and the potential for mould in their homes."

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "We are looking closely at our own damp and mould processes to ensure a consistent and timely response when an issue is reported to us by our council tenants.

“Fortunately, there is a lot that people can do for themselves to prevent mould forming. Reducing moisture vapour created inside the home and ensuring the home is well heated and ventilated is the first step.

“For example, drying clothes inside is a major cause of excess moisture in the air, potentially leading to damp. In this instance, it is important to open windows to allow moisture to escape and air to flow through the room.

“Those living in a private rented property who think dampness is a result of the building fabric rather than the way it is used, or the building lacks the ability to be properly ventilated, should contact their landlord.

“If their landlord is SKDC, then damp or mould should be reported right away via 01476 406080.

“SKDC has a dedicated team to conduct inspections and remedial work to properties. The Council will undertake assessments of damp and mould issues affecting our properties, then take all necessary actions."

South Kesteven residents can download the Condensation, Mould and Damp Control leaflet for more information from https://bit.ly/DampMouldAdviceSK.

During the colder months, condensation becomes a problem in many homes. It is caused when moist air hits a cold surface and runs down the cold surface as water droplets.

If this is left, it can develop into black mould, which can cause damage to decorations, furniture, clothes and shoes, as well as causing health problems.