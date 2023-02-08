The district council is set to move its grounds maintenance services in-house as it looks to save hundreds of thousands of pounds in its budget.

The cabinet of South Kesteven District Council agreed yesterday (Tuesday) to scrap EnvironmentSK, the private company set up four years ago, to make savings.

A loan of more than £500,000 from South Kesteven District Council to the company will be written off.

South Kesteven District Council. (55238974)

The cabinet was asked to approve bringing the services in-house and for the council to consider replacing hand-held kit with electric equipment which is green and does not use fossil fuels. It was also asked to approve the dissolution of the council's wholly-owned companies EnvrionmentSK Ltd and EnvironmentSK Commercial Services Ltd as soon as possible.

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said the issue was about "getting value for money for the taxpayers".

EnvironmentSK was officially launched in March 2019. At the time SKDC’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Reductions in central government grants means making the most of the council’s assets and knowledge to generate income is now hugely important."

The company took responsibility for grass cutting, shrub, hedge and border maintenance, planting schemes, general garden maintenance, arboricultural works, sports pitch line marking, weed control, play area safety inspections and specialist works.