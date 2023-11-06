A plan to reduce the district’s carbon emissions could be agreed tomorrow (Tuesday).

South Kesteven District Council will discuss its climate change plan in a cabinet meeting tomorrow (November 7).

A document will be presented to the meeting outlining the priority areas including the natural and built environments, transport, growing the green economy, power, communities, decision-making and required resources.

SKDC

It will also highlight partners and outside organisations that can kick-start wider change across the district.

In the report to be presented, Serena Brown, sustainability and climate change officer, said: “There is a clear role for local government to shape, drive, influence and deliver local action on climate change.

“South Kesteven District Council made a formal declaration of climate emergency on September 26, 2019 with cross party support.

“Alongside this, the council confirmed the political ambition to reduce the organisation’s carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030, and to endeavour to become net-zero as soon as viable before 2050.”

Feedback was collected through a consultation in order to produce the revised version of the Climate Action Strategy.

Information for the consultation was collected throughout 2023 from parish councils, neighbouring local authorities and wider partners.

SKDC’s Carbon Management Plan covers energy used in buildings owned and occupied by SKDC, council vehicles, and other aspects such as staff and councillor business travel. Social housing refurbishments and improvements will also reduce energy use and move towards cleaner energy sources.

The plan also includes ways to indirectly influence third-party activity across the district, supporting residents, businesses and other partners, meeting key stakeholders and lobbying for further support.