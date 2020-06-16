District council to hold special meeting on Grantham Hospital

The district council will hold a special meeting to debate Grantham Hospital in the next few weeks.

This afternoon leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke confirmed at a virtual meeting of the cabinet that the council would meet either on June 29 or July 1 to discuss the downgrading of A&E to an urgent treatment centre.

Coun Cooke said he welcomed more elective surgery at Grantham Hospital and moves to eliminate Covid-19, but added: "We need to ensure that any proposals reflect future needs as well as current demands and at present I am not convinced that that is the case.