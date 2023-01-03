The council will officially be moving to its new headquarters next week.

South Kesteven District Council staff will be moving from their current offices in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, to The Picture House, St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, on Monday, January 9.

The switch, approved in May this year, will see the council move to "a modern, open-plan office on the top floor of the town’s nearby cinema complex in a move that will improve business efficiency and working conditions, and save taxpayers an estimated £300,000 a year in running costs", a spokesperson from SKDC said.

The Savoy cinema in Grantham. (43655817)

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said St Peter’s Hill was an ageing asset that would have needed significant investment if it was to provide a modern working environment.

He added: "We are embracing new ways of working post-pandemic and the new office provides the flexibility we need to do so effectively and efficiently.

“This move is a unique opportunity to rationalise the council’s operations against the backdrop of continued financial challenges and to reflect the significant change in working practices accelerated by the pandemic."

Council and committee meetings must be held in person from now on. (46924577)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the council had a blended approach of working from home and in-office, so they no longer needed large premises as they could operate in a "more agile way", the spokesperson added.

Coun Cooke added: “No matter how our services are delivered, the first consideration must be the needs of the business and ensuring that our residents and businesses receive high quality, value for money, services.

“We need to identify ways of reducing operating expenditure, maximising the use of assets and removing unnecessary costs.

“The move allows us to make best use of a vacant Council-owned asset, eliminate the significant annual costs being incurred at the present office location, and provide our staff with a modern working environment.

“The projected saving is around £300,000 a year, while the potential sale of St Peter’s Hill could generate a capital receipt. Crucially, there will also be a reduction in our carbon footprint – a key priority for us.”

Potential partnerships with other public sector organisations continue to be explored to develop a Customer Service hub in vacant ground floor units within the cinema.

The council’s customer service team is temporarily based within the Guildhall Arts Centre.

The main switchboard number remains 01476 406080 and other phone numbers will also remain the same.