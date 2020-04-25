South Kesteven District Council urged to move faster with roll-out of defibrillators in Grantham town centre
Published: 16:30, 25 April 2020
A district councillor has criticised the local authority’s efficiency in installing vital defibrillators in the town.
Councillor Charmaine Morgan claims that she has had to chase the issue after the project stalled due to staff changes and lack of funding.
The importance of debrilliators in Grantham is clear. The one in the George Centre has already been used three times since its unveiling in September 2019.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor