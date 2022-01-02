This has been a difficult and challenging year for all of us. Not only have we faced the heartache, risks and restrictions caused by the Covid 19 epidemic but we have also experienced the worst economic environment in living memory, says SKDC District Councillor Charmaine Morgan, Labour Group Leader. Some caused by Covid 19 and some caused by Brexit.

Individual householders in our area have faced real hardship and hundreds of local families remain reliant on Foodbanks for support. This is hugely worrying given food and fuel prices are due to increase significantly further still in 2022.

In the meanwhile both Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Councils face continued budget cuts putting huge pressure on services. Despite this we made some significant achievements in opposition. We continue to call for more council housing and monitor the programme to improve the existing council housing standards. SKDC is subsidising leisure at a cost of £1m a year. There was strong opposition to cuts in this area which offer huge educational, physical and mental health benefits. We also called for an assurance those facing council tax payment hardship would have access to emergency funds, and, successfully called for a new private landlord scheme.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (5323976)

In the meanwhile, having been forced to re-open its doors this March, Grantham and District Hospital A&E faces its biggest challenge ever. Over 700 critically ill patients a year will be transferred elsewhere if CCG Acute Service Review plans go ahead. Campaigners call for Grantham to retain an A&E locally. We await an outcome. Six defibrillators were installed throughout Grantham with SKDC.

Our voluntary groups, NHS teams, all public sector workers and all front line staff deserve not only thanks but decent funding too. To achieve economic growth and restoration we need to sensibly and safely support our local High Street stores and pubs. Our businesses have done a remarkable job continuing to implement Covid 19 safety changes and employ local people in the current climate.

With a New Year comes new opportunities. Lobbying of the Culture and Visitor committee may finally result in the Roman, Anglo Saxon and other historic artefacts being returned back to Grantham on display and with them great economic and educational benefits for our town.

We wish you all a safe and Happy New Year.