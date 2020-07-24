Disused Grantham social club could become flats after series of arson attacks
Published: 12:19, 24 July 2020
| Updated: 12:21, 24 July 2020
Plans are being prepared to convert a derelict building in Grantham – which has repeatedly been a target for arsonists – into flats.
The property, formerly Westgate Social Club, has been the site of three arsons this year, most recently on June 28.
The blaze caused damage to a wooden DJ booth and light damage by smoke to the rest of the first floor.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)