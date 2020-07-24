Home   News   Article

Disused Grantham social club could become flats after series of arson attacks

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:19, 24 July 2020
Plans are being prepared to convert a derelict building in Grantham – which has repeatedly been a target for arsonists – into flats.

The property, formerly Westgate Social Club, has been the site of three arsons this year, most recently on June 28.

The blaze caused damage to a wooden DJ booth and light damage by smoke to the rest of the first floor.

