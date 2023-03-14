A community group has held its annual event to celebrate Holi, the festival of colours.

The Diversity-Community for All Round Development (D-CARD) held the celebration of Saturday, March 12.

This year's celebration was held at the Grantham West Community Centre, in Trent Road.

The Diversity- Community for All Round Development (D-CARD) held its annual Holi celebration in Grantham. (62967012)

A spokesperson for the group said: "The festival was marked with nostalgia, fun and flavour from cultures back home. People wore the traditional attires, enjoyed food music and dance.

"The main attraction of the event was a Dhol presentation by drummer Mr. Rajan from Leicester who set the beats that made all the participants to shake their legs to the different beats and rhythms played on the traditional Punjabi Dhol.

"More than 75 people participated in the event and went back with fond memories and yearning for more."

Children who attended also benefited from learning the meaning behind the festival and were exposed to the traditional food, music, dance and art.

The spokesperson added: "Such festivals increase the community sustainability and resilience besides improving the mental health and interpersonal bonding and support network in the community.

"Diversity looks forward to spreading the message of hope and tolerance through such gatherings and increase community awareness and networking with other communities."

The Holi festival marks the presence of diverse communities from India and the upcoming spring with hope and peace.

It also dignifies the victory of good over evil, the beginning of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest.