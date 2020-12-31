A DJ has continued to host free online music shows for the people of Grantham over the festive period.

Rachel Mitchell, known as ‘Ravin Rach’, hosted a special Christmas edition of her weekly Friday night sets, and has grand plans for a show to say goodbye to 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

Since the beginning of the first lockdown, Rach has kept her viewers entertained every Friday night at 8pm with trance tunes, props and projectors.

Ravin Rach hosted a Christmas-themed live music show. (43742811)

Having already done a special event for Halloween, Rach hosted a Christmas-themed show on December 18, which included crackers, a Christmas quiz and Christmas trance music.

Rach said: “Normally I say you bring the drinks, I’ll bring the tunes, but instead it was you bring the bells, I’ll bring the crackers.

“All the work I put in paid off. I was so busy, the chat room was crazy, it was hard to see everyone’s comments.”

Unfortunately, Facebook’s rules changed in September, which prevented DJs streaming shows. However, Rach improvised and has now settled on Twich, a streaming platform. She said: “I had to move my fans to a new platform, which wasn’t easy, as explaining to everyone how to sign up to Twitch that some people have never heard of.

“But we did it I now have 60 people that decided to follow me and others just pop by to say hello.

“The support they have given me this year is amazing and I don’t think I would’ve coped through 2020 so well without them. I needed them as much as they needed their Friday night party every week. I would like to say thank you to every one of them.”

Rach’s next party is on New Year’s Eve, which happens to be her birthday, with plans to make this one “bigger and better than ever”.

Search for ‘Ravin Rach DJ’ on Facebook to find out more or visit: www.twitch.tv/ravinrach247