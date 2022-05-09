Police are asking for help to identify two people in CCTV images in connection with a theft from Ancaster Services in Evenden Willoughby Road, Ancaster.

A man entered the store and made off with a basket of shopping worth around £157.

He is described as medium build, around 5ft 10 inches in height and aged between 30 and 35. He was wearing a dark coat with fur trim, a dark-coloured hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a hat.

Police want help in identifying this man in connection with a theft from Ancaster Services. (56545638)

Officers believe he arrived in a silver Volkswagen car, registration GM21 VUA, with a woman.

The woman filled the car with £45.23 worth of fuel before leaving the station, with the man, without paying.

The woman is described of a slim build with dark hair, aged around 30 to 35 years of age and was around 5ft 2 inches in height.

Police have appealed for help in identifying this woman in connection with the Ancaster theft. (56545636)

She was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue jeans.

Police have released details today (May 9) of the theft which happened at around 12.30pm on April 9.

If you know who the man or woman in the images are or recognise the car, call police on 101, quoting incident 168 of April 10.