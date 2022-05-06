Home   News   Article

Do you know who owns this peacock seen wandering in Welby?

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:11, 06 May 2022

A resident has sent a picture of a peacock seen loose in her village.

Wendy Carter took a photo of the peacock in Welby.

Wendy said: "We are concerned somebody may have lost the peacock. It's been in the village for a couple of weeks, on Church Lane and on the village green (where the photo was taken).

The peacock seen in Welby (56504919)
"It has appeared in a villager's garden again this morning. It's never been seen in the village before now and we would really like to find his owners as he's looking a bit sorry for himself.

Do you know who the peacock belongs to? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

