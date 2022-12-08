People who find maths and number problems tricky can help design a new course for adults.

Lincolnshire County Council wants to know what people find difficult and what they would like to improve.

Two surveys at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk are available to complete - one for individuals and another for businesses.

Lincolnshire County Council is to offer adult maths courses. Photo: iStock

They will help shape courses provided locally as part of the national Multiply programme.

Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive councillor for adult learning at the county council, said: "All the feedback we receive will help our trainers design courses that are in the right places, held at the right times and delivered in the right way.

“We know many people didn’t have a great experience of learning maths at school, but improving numeracy skills can really help you get on in your career as well as boosting your confidence with things like finances and helping children with school work.”

The surveys will close on February 6.