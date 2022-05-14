The earlier photograph of London Road (below) is hardly recognisable today, except for the old Spittlegate Court House in the far distance, says Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

Living in this row of houses seen in the photo in 1911 was George Stevenson, a newspaper reporter, his wife, his son Philip Pashley Lee, a trainee reporter, and daughter Eva Mary.

George had been born in Mansfield Woodhouse in 1869 to Samuel Stevenson, a builder, and his wife Mary; there were five boys and two girls in all. George became an apprentice journalist and boarded at a house in Nottingham, before finding a job in Grantham.

London Road, Grantham, in the early 1900s. (56561518)

Philip Pashley Lee Stevenson fought in World War One and was wounded in the hip. After the war, he became a policeman and later a salesman.

In 1928 he took his father George to New York to visit his father’s brother Frederick, a tailor, who had emigrated initially to Canada, before moving to the USA and becoming a citizen in 1903.

Philip went to New York again in 1930, to work as a salesman. By 1932, he had become the manager of the Grantham Tractor and Car Company on London Road.

London Road, Grantham, Then and Now. (56561537)

During the Second World War, he was the Flight-Lieutenant commander of the local ACC.