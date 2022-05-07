H. Welbourn and Son sweet shop and tobacconist was the last shop standing on the east side of North Street before the bulldozers moved in in the early 1980s.

Vere Street and James Street had already been demolished for what eventually would become Premier Court.

H. Welbourn and Son would move to Westgate.

H. Welbourn and Son was one of the last buildings to be demolished by the bulldozers. (56512492)

Do you remember the sweet shop and the streets that disappeared? Send you memories to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk