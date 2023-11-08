An estate house is appealing for pianists to perform over Christmas for the first time.

Belton House, near Grantham, is looking for volunteer pianists to play in the Tapestry Room over the Christmas period.

Claire Barrett, senior programming and partnerships officer, said: “We’re really excited to be recruiting for volunteer pianists for the first time this Christmas!

Belton House

“Belton’s piano will be forming a centrepiece in the Tapestry Room, and we’re looking for volunteer pianists to help us spread some yuletide joy and add to the enchanting atmosphere.

“We’ve already had some great applications from retired musicians who would like to bring their expertise to Belton, and from those who are looking to gain more experience.”

Belton House has a team of over 400 volunteers that help with conservation work, welcoming visitors and that support its teams.

Charlotte Beaver, senior volunteering and community officer, said: “We appreciate any time they can donate, and there is no such thing as a typical volunteer as full training and support is provided.

“We currently have lots of opportunities available, so if you love gardening, chatting to visitors, or like the sound of leading guided walks, take a look at the National Trust volunteering website.”

Anyone who is interested can find out more at https://bitly.ws/ZFdp.

Belton House will be in Christmas spirit from November 25.