A collection of documents from the estate of a bodyguard to HRH Prince Philip will be auctioned off later this month.

The private documents of royal bodyguard Kenneth Mayer QPM will go under the hammer on March 27 at Stamford Auction Rooms.

This rare collection, containing JFK funeral documents and a royal tour itinerary, was consigned from a Grantham area family. Medals, presentation gifts and other memorabilia are also part of the collection.

Royal Bodyguard Kenneth Mayer. (44832491)

A chief inspector, Kenneth worked for the Metropolitan Police and was seconded to serve as the armed personal protection officer for HRH The Duke of Edinburgh between 1963 and 1965.

He undertook several foreign royal tours, either solely with Prince Philip, or on joint tours along with HM Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members.

Many of the documents to be auctioned were produced in house by Buckingham Palace and were only for nominated members of staff who were to undertake each royal tour, and are therefore very rare.

A black and white Fleet Street photograph of a Royal walk-about in Northamptonshire with Kenneth Mayer on the extreme left. (44832474)

They often have first drafts before being finalised and are in a typed loose paper format, sometimes with My Mayer’s scribed notes. Nearer to the date of departure small formal booklets were also produced, which will also be sold.

The documents offer a fascinating insight into the regimental clockwork timings used on a royal tour for this time period, with writings by Mr Mayer accompanying the documents.

The writings describe some of the more memorable moments he had during his service, including an incident when Princess Anne trapped her finger in the car door.

Mr Mayer described the event: “What was also evident in the make up of Princess Anne in those early days was her strength of character, which was sorely tested at a later date when I accompanied the Queen and Prince Philip to the Highland Games at Braemar.

Kenneth recalls a story of Princess Anne trapping her finger in a car door. (44832478)

“At the conclusion of the afternoon’s proceedings a slow drive around the arena in the royal car was par for the course. As Prince Charles and Princess Anne were to occupy the occasional ‘swing’ seats in the rear of the car, then unusually the Queen took her seat in the car first with Prince Philip, followed by Prince Charles who sat on the nearside occasional seat.

“Last to enter was Princess Anne and as she prepared to step up into the car so she placed her hand on the front door pillar to steady herself. Unfortunately, at that very moment, the chauffeur decided to check his door by opening it a few inches and then pulled it shut with a clunk, straight on to Princess Anne’s fingers.

“There was a sharp intake of breath from those nearby and I felt considerable sympathy for her as I stepped quickly forward to assist. She grimaced but my quiet comment to her of ‘say cheese’ was not really required as she gritted her teeth and took her place in the car without further ado.”

A Metropolitan Police Officer cap to Kenneth Mayer, at the then rank of Superintendent Class 1 (1967). (44832471)

Also part of the collection are documents from when Mr Mayer accompanied Prince Philip to the funeral of the late John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

These include typed loose sheets detailing the timed itinerary for the royal to attend the full state funeral for JFK in Washington, listing flight details, car occupants and the timings for the cathedral service, along with internment at Arlington National Cemetery.

Mr Mayer features throughout. He was also travelling in the same car as the then Prime Minister, Alex Douglas-Home. There is also a full list of the cars carrying heads of state and other world leaders.

Kenneth shaking hands with HM the Queen. (44832485)

The collection also contains documents where Mr Mayer recalls the Queen’s first hovercraft journey in 1965, which ended in a breakdown within a couple of hundred yards of the Sussex shoreline.

