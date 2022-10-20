A three-year-old border collie cross and his owner have triumphed in a Kennel Club agility competition.

Lindsay Furze, from Langar, and her border collie and poodle cross Bowie ­— known as Hang on to yourself in the Kennel Club ­— won the Starters Cup Final for intermediate dogs at London’s biggest dog event, Discover Dogs.

Lindsay said: “Bowie was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and underwent intense rehabilitation. We weren’t sure if he would ever compete, but after being signed off to do agility, he quickly qualified for Discover Dogs.

Lindsay Furze and Bowie (left) won the Starters Cup Final for intermediate dogs. (60112317)

"Me and my partner recently got engaged, so winning has been the icing on the cake this year.”

The Starters Cup, The Kennel Club’s premier agility competition for dogs new to agility, was created for dogs in grades one and two of the discipline.

It was held at ExCeL London last weekend (October 15 and 16), as part of The Kennel Club's Discover Dogs event.

The top six large, intermediate, medium and small dogs ­— who qualified in the semi-final at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival at Rutland Showground in August­— took part in the exciting final, but only one was crowned winner in each height.

Vanessa McAlpine, events executive at The Kennel Club said: “The Starters Cup is a wonderful opportunity for dogs who are relatively new to agility to perform in front of the big crowds at Discover Dogs. It is always inspiring to see dogs at the start of their agility journey competing at such a high level.

“Congratulations to Lindsay and Bowie for winning the final against some tough competition, we are sure to be seeing them in future competitions.”