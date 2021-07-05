Postmen and postwomen suffered over 1,600 dog attacks in the UK last year, a drop of 31 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.

The NG postal code area, which includes Grantham and surrounding villages, had the eighth highest number of attacks in the country with 33.

The reduction has been attributed to a change in Royal Mail’s delivery processes during the pandemic to ensure social distancing on the doorstep.

Royal Mail. (43247762)

But despite the drop there were still around 33 attacks on postal workers each week, some leading to permanent and disabling injuries.

To raise awareness, Royal Mail’s ninth annual Dog Awareness Week which launches today (July 5) and runs until Sunday (July 11) aims to encourage responsible dog ownership.

“We are appealing to all dog owners to think twice when they open the front door as the postman or postwoman calls,” said a Royal Mail spokesperson. “Despite the new delivery process, the majority of dog attacks (41 per cent) still took place at the front door with a further 31 per cent in the garden, driveway or yard.

“We are asking customers not to become complacent and to focus on reducing the number of attacks still further by keeping their dogs under control at delivery times. A special Dog Awareness Week postmark will be applied to stamped mail during the week.”