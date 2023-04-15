A popular dog festival is returning to the area next month.

DogFest will be back at Belvoir Castle on the weekend of May 13 and 14.

DogFest, in partnership with ManyPets, is described as "an absolute must for dog lovers".

Fun in the sun at last year's DogFest. (57584456)

The mammoth festival will host over 100 shopping stands and more than 10 fun-filled activities catering for furry family members, ranging from dog diving to agility.

Festival guests and their four-legged friends can enjoy the non-stop have-a-go activities stations, including an agility course and the popular Book Your Pet haybale racing.

There will also be breed meet-ups, where families with the same breed are encouraged to swap stories, share notes, and take photos.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were in attendance last year. (57584284)

There’s also the Big Dog Walk where attendees can enjoy a relaxing stroll around the grounds of the stately home with fellow dog lovers, all while raising vital funds for Dogs Trust. There are options to either walk 2km or 4km.

Visitors will also be able to grab a rosette at the ManyPets Fun Dog Show, which sees pooches compete in categories including Best Rescue, Most Fabulous Fella, and Loveliest Lady – to name a few.

DogFest also has over 20 food and drink stalls serving everything from gourmet burgers to gyros and there’s even ‘pawsecco’ and ‘puppuccinos’ (perfect for pooches), so no one is left out.

There will be a chance for owners to pamper their pets with some retail therapy from natural dog treat vendors, to clothing stores that offer garments that can be personalised.

There were plenty of activities for dogs to enjoy last year. (57673229)

The festival also sees the return of the Dogs Trust ‘Dog School’ where attendees can get expert advice or take part in puppy training classes.

Attendees can also get expert advice from some of the industry’s leading professionals including dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi who will be hosting talks in the Behaviour Zone, Channel 4's Steph’s Packed Lunch resident pet expert Chloe Fuller, who will be demonstrating her exceptional pets, the Super Spaniels, or catch talks from professional dog groomer Julie Harris, CEO of the Groomers Spotlight.

There is also the action-packed main arena which sees demonstrations from talented canines and trainers, including Sandra & Storm, the UK Dog Disc champions.

DogFest is billed as "the perfect day out for any new pup and is the ultimate dog-friendly experience families have been looking for".

For more information, visit www.dogfest.co.uk

Tickets start from £20.