A Grantham dog groomer has relocated her business into a brand new wooden cabin in her garden.

Kathryn Larkin set up Shampooches from her home on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, in 2018, after spending nearly 20 years in marketing.

She spent three years operating from her utility room before her husband Jamie set to work building the single storey wooden cabin during lockdown.

Shampooches (46241579)

Kathryn was forced to close in December to comply with Government guidelines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was finally able to unveil the wooden cabin to customers after Covid-19 restrictions were eased further last Monday.

Kathryn, 41, said: “It was a real team effort to get it ready with a few friends helping with the build. It’s so exciting to be able to work in the cabin and it’s great having more space for the dogs to relax in before and after their grooms. The response from customers has been of delight and amazement.”

Kathryn Larkin of Shampooches. (46394456)

Kathryn is now booked up until June.

Contact Kathryn through Facebook @Shampooches143, call/text on 07775 933401 or email Shampooches143@outlook.com