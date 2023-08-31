A dog groomer has won an award at the World Dog Show in Geneva.

Bev Hanna, who runs Gonerby Gorgeous Dog Grooming in Great Gonerby, was awarded the Breed World Winner title with female dog Ava, Reserve World Winner with male dog Louis and the World Hope title with her male puppy.

Bev, of Great Gonerby, said: “Keeping an Irish native breed means I do travel to Ireland frequently to show my dogs and all my adults are Irish champions.

Bev Hanna at the World Dog Show 2023.

“My last trek into mainland Europe to show was to the World Dog Show in 2018 when I also brought home the Breed World Winner title, being the first UK breed person to do so.

“I also won the Reserve World Winner title in Paris in 2011 and have exhibited at home with a number of UK Champions to my name and have been Best of Breed at Crufts twice.

“I had not planned to show abroad again but a friend encouraged me to enter.

“So as the saying goes, never say never!”

Gonerby Gorgeous Dog Grooming is based in High Street, Grantham.