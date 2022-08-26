A dog grooming business in Wellingore has won a top county award.

Country Tails Dog Grooming won the award for Best Dog Grooming Business in Lincolnshire.

Business owner Donna Faudler was presented with the award on Sunday (August 21), at the Raddison Blu hotel at East Midlands Airport.

She said: "To me winning the award for best dog grooming business in Lincolnshire means I am getting recognised for good customer service.

Donna Faudler with her award for Best Grooming Service in Lincolnshire. Credit: Donna Faudler (58878094)

"My clients have voted for me and they are important .

"I believe my skills from working as cabin crew have been carried over treating everyone how I would like to be treated myself."

Country Tails Dog Grooming was nominated as a finalist in July 2022.

Donna will be attending the national finals of England's Business Awards at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, in November.