The Country Tails Dog Grooming in Wellingore has been nominated for an England's Best Business award.

The dog groomers is listed as a finalist in the Best Grooming Business category.

Business owner Donna Faudler said: "I'm over the moon as I didn't know that I had been nominated or who had nominated me.

Donna Faudler, owner of Country Tails Dog Grooming with one of her four legged clients. (57684619)

"To me, it means I'm getting recognition for my grooming.

"You do doubt yourself whether you're the best, so it's rewarding and gives confidence that your clients recognise your work."

Donna will be heading to an event in August to compete for the regional award in the hope of then progressing to the grand final.

The Country Tails Dog Grooming has been nominated for an award in England's Business Awards 2022. (57691983)

If you would like to vote for Country Tails Dog Grooming to win the Best Grooming Business, you can vote here.

England's Business Awards recognises the best in business across the country. The national final will take place in November.