An American XL bully owner has said it is “heartbreaking” that the government could potentially ban the dog breed in the UK.

Joshua, of Grantham, and his partner Beth, own 14-month-old XL bully Rolo, who they describe as a “gentle giant” and an “energetic bundle of love”.

Following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s recent announcement that the breed could be banned in the UK by the end of the year, Joshua finds this “ludicrous”.

Beth (left), Rolo (middle) and Joshua (right)

He said: “The negative light that is being shed on these poor dogs at the moment is heartbreaking.

“We do understand that there are dangerous dogs out there, but the main reason for this is because they haven’t had the time put into them to be taught how to not be aggressive.”

Joshua and Beth first got the idea to get a dog when Beth said she wanted a “big dog to keep her company” while she worked from home.

After Joshua asked around his family for advice, he was put in contact with someone who was looking to rehome Rolo.

He then did a bit more research and “made one of the best decisions I have ever made” and got Rolo.

Joshua said: “Rolo is one of the most loyal, caring and loving dogs anyone could ask for.

“He’s a very well trained, well mannered dog which you can see from the outset as soon as you enter his presence.

“He’s a very social dog, he always has been, so around people he’s brilliant.

“From young we have always tried to teach him that lots of people in one place is okay and nothing to be scared of.

“Rolo is also very calm and gentle around children and babies.”

The dog breed could be restricted under the government’s Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 - which aims to stop ownership of breeds which are “considered to pose a threat to the public” - if the law is legalised.

Increased criticism towards the breeds follows a number of recent attacks that were caused by some dogs of the breed.

Joshua believes there is a “lot more to these dogs than the few terrible attacks we have seen”.

He added: “Like I have said, these dogs are some of the most loyal, loving and well behaved dogs if you train them and show them love and bring them up the right way.

“We are completely against the ban of this breed and really hope that the government can understand that the bad and irresponsible owners need to be held accountable, and not a whole breed.”

