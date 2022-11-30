A Grantham pet owner has set up a GoFundMe page for her dog which needs "lifesaving" surgery before Christmas.

Two-year-old French Bulldog Max needs Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) surgery to help him breathe.

His owner Rozella Moore has set up a GoFundMe page to try and raise £2,000 for Max to get the surgery otherwise "he won't live until Christmas."

Max the French Bulldog. (61020342)

She added: "Max means so much to our family. He is my emotional support dog and he's so caring and friendly.

"I suffer from multiple chronic health conditions and without him I wouldn't be able to cope."

Rozella, who lives in Wallwork Mews in Grantham, got Max from a rescue home three months ago.

Max with Rozella. (61020337)

Due to his breathing troubles, he is unable to eat, drink, play or walk comfortably. He is also constantly vomiting.

An operation has been set for Thursday, December 8, but if the family is unable to pay it may have to be put back.

Rozella set up the GoFundMe page, which can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/emergency-boas-surgery-needed-for-max-to-breathe, to help with the surgery costs.

She added: "I don’t want to see him in pain and see him suffer anymore.

"Please help Max. We want to give him the life he deserves."