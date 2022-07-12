A new rule that could see dog owners fined for not carrying waste bags has been approved.

Rushcliffe Borough Council proposed bringing in a new set of orders to solve problems with dog fouling across the area.

The plans include a clause making it an offence if dog walkers do not carry dog waste bags with them ­— but some may be exempt if they have “a reasonable excuse” for not bringing a bag, or if the owner of the land has consented to the person not picking up the mess.

The order also means dogs must be kept on leads in certain areas within Rushcliffe Country Park and they will also be banned from children’s play areas, multi-use games areas, skate parks and fenced gym equipment zones.

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) are designed to deal with nuisance affecting a certain area in a community.

Councillors approved the PSPO at the Rushcliffe Borough Council full council meeting on Thursday.

People who break the rules could receive a fixed penalty of £100

with an early repayment reduction to £60. If not paid, court action may follow.

But the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety, Rob Inglis, said that prosecution was not the aim of the PSPO.

If approved, the move will cost around £15,000 to implement due to costs such as putting up warning signs.

Land covered by Tollerton Parish Council will be excluded from the PSPO after the council called the proposals unnecessary.

Mr Inglis (Con) said: “We have responsibilities to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors to all our open spaces. This PSPO is the right tool to deliver that.

“This really is a safeguarding order. It will protect children and ultimately have the teeth to effectively deal with irresponsible dog owners and dog walkers.

“Prosecution is not the aim of this PSPO. It is not intended as an aggressive or proactive prosecution means, or an income generator.

“I do fully appreciate that the majority of dog owners are responsible. But dogs can be unpredictable, as history has shown.

“Conscious owners will have nothing to fear and no need to change their habits.

“It’s very disappointing that despite much consultation with Tollerton Parish Council, they have continually requested that their open space be excluded from this order, which it has been.”

David Simms (Con) added: “It really irritates me looking at dog mess as I am walking around. Newton Parish Council area has bag dispensers.

Sometimes you can run out of bags. So I would suggest that we do have bags available for people, rather than just fine people for coming to their last bag.

“We all run out here and there.”

The Labour Group and the Independents also supported the recommendation.

Vicky Price (Lib Dem) said: “Any additional powers that make enforcement more likely to be successful are really welcome.”