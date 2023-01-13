A dog rescue charity, which has Grantham volunteers, has received £1,000 thanks to a finance company.

The Doris Banham Dog Rescue, which has volunteers in Grantham, receives the money alongside the Great Casterton Church Charity, based in Rutland.

This was donated by The Benefact Group, who asked the people of Lincolnshire to nominate charities to receive this money as part of The Benefact Group's Movements for Good Awards, where they gave away £120,000 in its annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign.

The Benefact Group is asking for people to nominate charities. Photo: The Benefact Group (60909681)

Trudie James, founder of the Doris Banham Dog Rescue, said: "One hundred per cent of money is spent on the dogs.

"For us, this money means we can fund 263 kennel nights for dogs. If we have the funds we can save the dogs."

On Christmas Eve, the charity took in a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross named Coco from a Grantham vets.

Almost 2,000 people across the county nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 1,200 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

The full list of winners can be seen at movementforgood.com/12days.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of the Benefact Group, said: “Charitable giving is at the heart of our business at the Benefact Group. We are delighted to be giving back to deserving charitable causes once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign, part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"In these challenging times, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference and we’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will changes lives for the better and bring a positive start to 2023."