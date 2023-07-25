A market stall will be set up to help raise awareness and money for a dog shelter charity.

People are being asked to search for old coins in their house to put on a paw board to raise money for Doris Banham Dog Rescue.

The stall, known as Coins for Paws, will be set up in Grantham market on Saturday, August 5.

The Paw Board created by Priory Ruskin Academy.

Linda Jackson, who helps on Grantham Market, said: “Let your coins make a difference in the lives of stray and neglected dogs cared for by the Doris Banham Dog Rescue.

“Debbie and Anne, dedicated volunteers, will help you attach the coins on our giant Paw Board and write a ‘wish for happiness’ for the 140 dogs in care at the Retford-based kennel.”

The Doris Banham Dog Rescue, which has Grantham-based volunteers, rescues dogs regardless of breed, age and veterinary condition.