Dog rescue volunteers will be holding a jumble sale at the weekend.

Grantham volunteers for Doris Banham Dog Rescue will be holding a Christmas tombola on Saturday (November 4) in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

All money raised from the sale will be donated to the charity.

Anne Lockwood, a Grantham volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue, with her dogs Rene and Amber.

The volunteers will also be holding a Christmas table top sale on December 9, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.