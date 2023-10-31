Home   News   Article

Doris Banham Dog Rescue volunteers announces Christmas fundraising events in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 31 October 2023
 | Updated: 10:32, 31 October 2023

Dog rescue volunteers will be holding a jumble sale at the weekend.

Grantham volunteers for Doris Banham Dog Rescue will be holding a Christmas tombola on Saturday (November 4) in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

All money raised from the sale will be donated to the charity.

Anne Lockwood, a Grantham volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue, with her dogs Rene and Amber.
The volunteers will also be holding a Christmas table top sale on December 9, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

