A local branch of a dog rescue charity has announced its upcoming table-top events.

Doris Banham Dog Rescue, which has Grantham volunteers, will be hosting a table top sale on Saturday, September 30, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

Anne Lockwood, a volunteer in Grantham, said: “We have a great selection of items for sale, so please come along, have a browse and perhaps pick up a few bargains.

Anne Lockwood, a Grantham volunteer for Doris Banham Dog Rescue, with her dogs Rene and Amber.

“We look forward to seeing you on the day.”

The Grantham volunteers will be hosting other table top sales.

This includes one on Saturday, October 7, at Petticoats Vintage Tea Room, in Westgate.

A Christmas tombola and table top sale will then be held in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 4.