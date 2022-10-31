A Grantham woman who has fostered dogs for nearly 20 years with a dog rescue charity has talked about how her heart "lies with the golden oldies".

Anne Lockwood, a volunteer with the Doris Banham Dog Rescue charity, currently fosters a 13-year-old German Shepherd called Amber and adopted nine-year-old Shih Tzu/Yorkie cross Rene.

Through her work with the dog rescue charity, she gives the older dogs a home until it is "their time," said Anne.

Anne Lockwood with Rene and Amber. (60330040)

She added: "I just love dogs and that is why I volunteer with the rescue charity.

"I've fostered quite a number of dogs over the years and they used to go on to find forever homes. Now, my heart lies with the older ones, or the golden oldies as I like to call them.

"Nobody kind of wants the older ones for various reasons. The old ones do tend to get overlooked. I don't like to see any dogs in kennels, but the older ones just pull on my heartstrings even more.

Rene and Amber. (60330095)

"The thing is with their time of life, what they need is a loving home, a warm home and a comfy bed to sleep in.

"Because I live on my own and I'm not getting any younger, unfortunately I don't want to adopt but I said while I'm still able I will always foster one."

Anne took on Amber in December 2021, but at first she was hesitant if it would work as she was used to fostering smaller dogs.

She said: "When she was first brought to me she was very overweight and I thought oh god because I only live in a small bungalow and wasn't used to big dogs.

Thirteen-year-old Amber. (60330151)

"I got myself worked up and anxious and I said to my friend Debbie I don't think this is going to work.

"But after the first night she has been wonderful and now we are two old ladies together."

Although she said she would not adopt a dog again, Anne went on to adopt Rene as having a dog there will "give her comfort for when I lose my older ones," she added.

Nine-year-old Rene. (60330143)

Trudie James, who founded the Doris Banham Dog Rescue in memory of her mother, stays in contact with Anne in regards to any dogs she may be able to foster.

The charity aims to save the life of any dog and 100 per cent of any funds raised will go directly towards the dogs.

A fundraising event will be held at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 5, to raise money for the charity.

Anne is also organising other table top sales to be held on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, December 3.

Anne also wanted to add thanks to Grantham businesses that have provided prizes for the tombola in aid of the charity.

She would like to pay thanks to Curry's, Home Bargains, the Co-Op on Dysart Road, Smart Pets, Tesco on Winchester Road, Pets at Home, Iceland, Watkins, Petticoats Vintage Tea Rooms, Glen-Esk Flowers and Kingswalk Cafe.

Also, she thanked The Boutique, Shades hairdressers, House of Hair, Boyes, Costa, Cinco Lounge, B&Q, Morrisons, Hubble Bubble, Wellies, Downtown Garden Centre, local artist David Phillips, Grooming Tails and Rymans.