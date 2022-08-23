A brand new dog show will be held at Caythorpe so people can show off their four-legged friends.

Caythorpe Crufts forms part of the Caythorpe Gala, which is organised by Laura Leeds and Carole Atkinson, to be held on Saturday, September 3, from 12pm until 4pm.

This is the third year in a row Laura and Carole are running the Caythorpe Gala, and it will form part of the Arnhem weekend in Caythorpe.

Caythorpe Crufts will make its debut as part of the Caythorpe Gala. Credit: Laura Leeds (58823103)

Laura said: "This is the first time Caythorpe Crufts has been run as previously we’ve had a fun dog show.

"This year we’ve been lucky enough to be able to work with the fabulous Sarah from Sarah Dalton Dog Training who is based in Hough on the Hill.

"Sarah has organised and will be running the event for us as part of our Gala."

There are several classes owners and their dogs can enter into. These include:

Best Male

Best Female

Best Pup (under one-years-old)

Best Rescue

Best Child Handler (16-years and under)

Best Trick

Nicest Eyes

Best and Reserve in Show

Caythorpe Crufts is sponsored by many businesses who have dogs at the centre of their work. These include Greenhills Grooming who will be giving away a pamper hamper and Lola’s Grooming Daycare and Paddocks will be giving away vouchers for paddock hire.

Petit Pig will be awarding doggy charms and accessories. Jonathan Roberts Gundog Training and Dig Your Paws Hydro will both be providing doggy goodie bags.

Then, organiser Sarah Dalton will be giving away a training book, training toy and an voucher for a training session with her.

The Arnhem weekend will pay homage to the 216 Signals Regiment who were billeted in Caythorpe during the Battle of Arnhem in 1944.

The celebrations will be held on the Caythorpe Playing Field.

Visitors can enjoy over 30 stalls including vintage games, artisan food and crafts.

Laura and Carole have also secured entertainment in the form of 1940’s and 1950’s singer Kelly Ann from Kelly-Ann Music, and singer Darcey Brown who is making her debut.

Caythorpe FC will also be playing against the Para's in the football match which kicks off at 2pm.

For people competing in Caythorpe Crufts, they can book in as soon as the gala opens at 12pm, and judging will begin at 1pm.