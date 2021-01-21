Children’s play equipment at a Grantham park has been damaged after being used for dog training.

Several swings have been broken at Wyndham Park in the past few weeks.

A post on the Heroes Commemorative Orchard Facebook page is appealing for members of the public to keep their eyes peeled for any further damage and to report any further incidents to the police.

Broken swing at Grantham park. (44052634)

The post said: “In recent days there has been a problem with people using the swings in the Wyndham Park playgrounds for dog training.

“This activity is proving to be very destructive and costly to remedy. It also means the apparatus has to be put out of action.

“The matter has been reported to the police who are now investigating.

“In the meantime, we would appeal for anyone witnessing such activity to report it immediately to the police by ringing 101.

“It is criminal damage.”