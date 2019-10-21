Dog walkers warned after upturned nails found in woods near Grantham

Dog owners are being urged to be vigilant after a number of upturned nails were found in woods near Grantham.

A reader, who asked not to be named, shared a picture of one of the nails at Twyford Woods near Colsterworth, which is a popular area for both dog walkers and families, on social media.

The post on the Colsterworth community group Facebook page said: “If you know who is doing this, please try and persuade them to stop or if you can’t then report them to the police before someone has a serious injury.”

Nails have been found in Twyford Woods near Grantham. (19111326)

Scott Martin of the Forest Commission has also discovered nails at the woods.

He said: “We have found a number of nails on the runway area and clear up any that we find. We have been blighted with anti social behaviour recently involving off road vehicles and motorbikesso it could possibly be a member of the public who has taken it into their own hands to deter the vehicles by planting the nails but instead they are endangering dogs, wildlife and anyone using the site.”

Several people aired their views on the Facebook group after the post.

David Jardine said: “I know there’s a few people who don’t like the woods being used for anything other than their own enjoyment but trying to stop others using it by doing that is just selfish, stupid and dangerous.” Jenny Jenn added: “I won’t ride my horse in there again or take my young son on his bike.”

Vicky Knight is a dog walker but has stopped visiting Twyford Woods since the nails were discovered.

She said: “I loved walking in Twyford and use to go there regularly as the dogs loved it. However I now avoid it because I am too scared of the dogs getting hurt.

“It makes me cross how some small minded person can spoil such a lovely walk.”