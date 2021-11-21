A fashion retailer won a newly-named award in her first year of entering the Journal Business Awards.

Kays of Grantham was named the winner of the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award.

Kay Armitage started the business seven years ago, initially using a tax rebate to buy costume jewellery to sell at Grantham Market.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043663)

A shop in Westgate followed, selling a range of women’s clothing and accessories.

Despite being a staple of Grantham town centre, this year was the first time Kay entered the Journal Business Awards after a difficult time during the pandemic.

“I suppose I entered just to prove that I am a survivor but I never expected to win,” Kay said.

“I am really proud to have won.”

During lockdown, when the shop was closed, Kay decided to focus her efforts on developing a website, supported by Grantham-based Codesky Web Agency, which she obtained grant funding for.

It was for this “dogged determination” to support others that judges say Kay was “particularly impressive”.

Kay is also a founder member of Prosperity for Grantham, a Facebook site to promote Grantham and its businesses, and during lockdown shew hosted Zoom fashion shows as a way to keep busy, promote her brand and connect people.

Since launching her website, she has had orders from the likes of Falkirk and Wales but believes there are still people in Grantham who don’t know about her shop. She hopes the award win will help her to become more well-known locally and as such, the trophy will be displayed proudly in the window.

Kay was presented with her award by Jenni Cussell, the wife of John who the award was renamed this year in honour of, and acting editor of the Journal Kerry Coupe.

The other finalists in the category were Enhance Beauty and Tailored Hair.