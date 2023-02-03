'Dogglebox' among fantastic pictures shared by Grantham Journal readers
Published: 11:15, 03 February 2023
| Updated: 11:23, 03 February 2023
Every week we receive some fantastic photographs from readers and we choose one to publish in each print edition of the Grantham Journal, as 'Reader Picture of the Week'.
We have pulled together some of the most recent to share with you, our digital audience.
They include 'Dogglebox' dogs making themselves comfortable on an abandoned sofa on the edge of the town and a stunning sky over the boating lake at Wyndham Park.
- We would love to see your pictures! Send them in to: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk