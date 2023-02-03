Every week we receive some fantastic photographs from readers and we choose one to publish in each print edition of the Grantham Journal, as 'Reader Picture of the Week'.

We have pulled together some of the most recent to share with you, our digital audience.

They include 'Dogglebox' dogs making themselves comfortable on an abandoned sofa on the edge of the town and a stunning sky over the boating lake at Wyndham Park.

Roux (Jodi's dog), Poppy, Luna, Poppy, Pebbles, Popcorn, Boo. (62107816)

A stunning sky over the boat lake at Wyndham Park, taken by David Martin. (60792667)

Reader picture, Chris Ward (61353135)

A mellow late autumn afternoon in Belton Park, by Paul Clark. (61030040)

Autumnal Picture of the Week, sent in by Lou Read. (60719705)

Stewart Mackinder took these sunrise photos near St Wulfram’s Church just before Christmas. (61605344)

"Spring is just around the corner," said Brian Rumbold, who took the shot in Bottesford. (61835037)

A message of love written in the frost on a lock gate balance beam at Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, taken by John Clark. (61281775)

