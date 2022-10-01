A doggy day care centre has teamed up with a production company to allow everyday pets to become models.

A Dogs Life Dog Day Care in Grantham and award-winning production company Superstar Pets Productions have come together to create the Superstar Pets Top Dog Modeling Agency.

The agency aims to put real pets into the advertising and marketing world, as well as TV programmes and movies.

Superstar Pets Top Dog Modeling Agency welcome dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds to join. (59691107)

The centre hosted its first modelling shoot on Saturday September 24, with 32 furry friends in attendance.

Liam Lister, director at A Dog's Life, said: "So far, the agency has attracted over 70 dog models of which 32 attended their first photo shoot on Saturday to have their profile pictures taken, even though the business only launched four weeks ago.

"There was a real buzz in the building all day, and of course the dogs behaved perfectly.

"As you may well have seen over the past few years the use of animals in advertising campaigns and in TV shows has really taken off and we are there to allow everyday pets to be used in such campaigns.

"Superstar Pets Productions has years of experience within the entertainment sector and have been producing award winning adverts for pet and animal businesses all over the world and this will allow the top dog model element of the business to be propelled into the inboxes of tv companies, advertising agencies and pet businesses with relative ease."

The shoots are carried out by professional photographers who create profiles for the pets to be sent out to clients.

Liam continued: "We welcome dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds to join the agency as there are never two requirements the same and every dog has an equal chance of starring in any one of our target fields.

Credit: Rachel Oates for YuMove. (59691098)

"We've been blown away by the volume of interest we have received in such a short space of time and also the uptake in people joining their beloved dogs to the agency.

"We have even secured a dog called Rumer, who is the face of U-Move pet products. We can't thank everyone enough. We are really excited for the next stage and cannot wait to welcome more fabulous dogs and owners to our Superstar Pets Family."

To find out more, visit: https://superstarpetsproductions.com/top-dogs/

There are two other photo shoots planned for later in the year, with one on November 24 in Cleethorpes and then in Grantham on December 4.