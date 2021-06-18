A doggy daycare in Grantham has been awarded a five-star licence from South Kesteven District Council.

A Dog’s Life Doggy Day Care, on Hornsby Road, received the highest accolade. All businesses who work with animals have to obtain an animal welfare license with guidance and procedures in place to meet stringent guidelines set out by DEFRA.

Director Liam Lister, who opened the doggy day care along with his wife Leisa and daughter in 2018, said: “To gain a five-star rating we had to demonstrate that as a business we operate well above the minimum and actually meet all of the higher standard thresholds set out in the animal welfare licensing guidance.

A Dog's Life. (48352539)

Being awarded five stars shows that we really do go above and beyond to make sure their dogs are well looked after, safe and fully enriched in our care. It also proves that we really are a great facility and service for dog owners to leave their dog with.

"It's also a real pat on the back to all of staff who work so hard to make sure that every dog in our care is loved and cared for as if they were their own. We are so proud of each and every one of them for their dedication and professionalism shown each and every day.

"We have an exciting few months ahead at 'A Dog's Life' group with our fourth annual festival for dogs taking place on the July 11 and the opening of our second daycare facility and luxury dog hotel in the next two-three months."

Visit: www.adogslifegroup.com